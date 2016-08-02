Aug 2 Travis Perkins Plc

* H1 revenue increased by 5.8% with like-for-like sales up 3.1%

* Adjusted operating profit increased by 4.9% to £194m

* Result of eu referendum has created significant uncertainty in outlook for our end markets and we did experience weaker demand in run up to and immediately following referendum

* Our two-year like-for-like sales in july have been below levels we experienced in q2, however we have seen a gradual improvement through course of month

* Adjusted eps increased by 7.7% to 58.4p

* Interim dividend increased by 3.4% to 15.25p per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)