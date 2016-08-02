Aug 2 Diamyd Medical AB :

* Says its associated company Cellaviva AB has signed an agreement regarding the European distribution rights for a stem cell product developed by StemBioSys, Inc., a privatetly held biomedical company based in San Antonio, Texas, USA

* Agreement entails that Cellaviva becomes the exclusive distributor for StemBioSys' products in Sweden and Denmark with non-exclusive rights covering the rest of Europe Source text for Eikon:

