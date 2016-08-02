BRIEF-Biofrontera enters into finance contract with European Investmentbank
* BIOFRONTERA ENTERS INTO FINANCE CONTRACT WITH EUROPEAN INVESTMENTBANK
Aug 2 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik AG :
* In H1 posted a 1.1 million euros rise in sales to 70.1 million euros ($78.36 million) compared to the same period in prior year (+ 2 pct)
* Compared to 2015, more or less constant sales of 140 million euros are expected for 2016
* Sees FY 2016 profit to decline to around 1.80 euros per share due to absence of positive one-off effects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8946 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
