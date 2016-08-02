BRIEF-Kodaco says conversion of 9th series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 4.1 billion won worth of its 9th series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.9 million shares of the co, at 2,205 won/share
Aug 2 A.G.Barr Plc
* Impact of weaker sterling will not have a significant impact in 2016
* Anticipated input costs will increase in 2017, providing management time to adjust plans accordingly.
* In six month period UK soft drinks market performance has been challenging
* We anticipate revenue in 6 mths to June 30 of 125 mln stg, down 2.9 pct year on year on a like for like basis. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing