Suspected Ebola cases in Congo rise to 29 - WHO
GENEVA, May 19 The number of suspected Ebola cases in Congo has risen to 29, up from 21, World Health Organization spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a regular U.N. briefing in Geneva on Friday.
Aug 2 Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA :
* Signs a license agreement with Gedeon Richter (Richter) to commercialize cariprazine in Western Europe and in Algeria, in Tunisia and in Turkey
* The European Medicines Agency (EMA) started the evaluation of Richter's marketing authorization application for cariprazine, an atypical antipsychotic, for the treatment of schizophrenia in March
* Recordati to make an upfront payment and further milestone payments depending on the progress of both the regulatory procedure and the product commercialization
* Further sales-related royalties will become payable to Richter following the launch of the product
* Richter to be responsible for conducting pediatric clinical studies according to the Pediatric Investigation Plan, as required by the European Medicines Agency's PDCO (Pediatric Committee) and it shall be co-financed with Recordati Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
GENEVA, May 19 The number of suspected Ebola cases in Congo has risen to 29, up from 21, World Health Organization spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a regular U.N. briefing in Geneva on Friday.
* Q1 NET LOSS SEK 0.8 MILLION VERSUS NET LOSS SEK 0.2 MILLION LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)