Aug 2 Lsl Property Services Plc

* H1 group revenue up 8% to £151.4m

* H1 profit before tax £8.4m versus £6.2m year ago +35%

* As expected, q2 saw a slowing down of transaction volumes in run up to eu referendum

* Asset management, letting and financial services units proving more resilient to residential housing market fluctuations