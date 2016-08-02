BRIEF-Guangzhou Pearl River Industrial plans to sell property stake
May 19 Guangzhou Pearl River Industrial Development Co Ltd
Aug 2 Lsl Property Services Plc
* H1 group revenue up 8% to £151.4m
* H1 profit before tax £8.4m versus £6.2m year ago +35%
* As expected, q2 saw a slowing down of transaction volumes in run up to eu referendum
* Asset management, letting and financial services units proving more resilient to residential housing market fluctuations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 Guangzhou Pearl River Industrial Development Co Ltd
* Says allotted NCDs worth up to 2.50 billion rupees Source text:http://bit.ly/2pSl6Gr Further company coverage: