Suspected Ebola cases in Congo rise to 29 - WHO
GENEVA, May 19 The number of suspected Ebola cases in Congo has risen to 29, up from 21, World Health Organization spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a regular U.N. briefing in Geneva on Friday.
Aug 2 Inno-Gene SA :
* Med-Center sp. z o.o. sells 0.4 million of the company's shares
* Med-Center sp. z o.o. sells 0.4 million of the company's shares

* Med-Center sp. z o.o. reduces stake in the company's to 0 percent from 7.05 percent
* Q1 NET LOSS SEK 0.8 MILLION VERSUS NET LOSS SEK 0.2 MILLION LAST YEAR