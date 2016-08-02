BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Emerson Electric Co :
* Q3 earnings per share $0.74
* Sees FY earnings per share $2.37 to $2.55
* Sees fy 2016 sales down 5 to 6 percent
* Q3 results "continued to reflect low growth global environment facing our businesses"
* Expects 2016 underlying sales to be down 5 to 6 percent excluding negative currency translation
* Sees FY reported sales expected to be down 9 to 10 percent
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.80 excluding items
* Qtrly net sales $5,126 million versus $5,503 million
* Emerson electric co sees FY reported sales to be down 9 to 10 percent
* Sees fy adjusted earnings per share $2.90 to $3.00
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Also expects to spend an additional $50 to $60 million in fiscal 2017 in restructuring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.