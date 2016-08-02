BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Bombardier Inc
* Bombardier awarded contract for supply of 125 bilevel cars to Metrolinx
* Order is valued at $428 million CAD ($328 million US, 294 million euro)
* Production is scheduled to start in Thunder Bay in Q2, 2018 and final delivery is expected in Q1, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.