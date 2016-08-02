Aug 2 Chinook Energy Inc :

* Has initiated a review of strategic alternatives

* Strategic alternatives may include review of acquisition to expand core Montney asset base, or establish new core of operations

* "will also entertain merger, sale, joint venture or other opportunities"

* Peters & Co engaged by co as exclusive financial advisor to assist in comprehensive review and analysis of strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)