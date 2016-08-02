BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Chinook Energy Inc :
* Has initiated a review of strategic alternatives
* Strategic alternatives may include review of acquisition to expand core Montney asset base, or establish new core of operations
* "will also entertain merger, sale, joint venture or other opportunities"
* Peters & Co engaged by co as exclusive financial advisor to assist in comprehensive review and analysis of strategic alternatives
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.