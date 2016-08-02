BRIEF-Monster Digital reports Q1 loss per share $0.28
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing
Aug 2 Matica Technologies AG :
* Major bank selects Matica as first choice for financial instant issuance in Middle East following global demand for S3500 desktop system
* Announced today a series of high level, secured projects throughout middle east countries for financial institutions to implement instant issuance card programs Source text - bit.ly/2awdkWS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Samara Ventures Pte. Ltd and Efusion Solutions Pte. Ltd.