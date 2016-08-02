BRIEF-Monster Digital reports Q1 loss per share $0.28
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing
Aug 2 Nokia Corp :
* Alfa and Nokia have launched country's first 4G LTE-advanced network, as part of an agreement signed between two companies Source text: nokia.ly/2aF6fpa
* Entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Samara Ventures Pte. Ltd and Efusion Solutions Pte. Ltd.