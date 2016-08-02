BRIEF-Bajaj Finance allots NCDs worth up to 2.50 bln rupees
* Says allotted NCDs worth up to 2.50 billion rupees Source text:http://bit.ly/2pSl6Gr Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Europlan PJSC :
* Says H1 car leasing deals of 14.7 billion roubles ($219.93 million), up 49 pct versus year ago Source text: bit.ly/2aJEAEI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.8400 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says allotted NCDs worth up to 2.50 billion rupees Source text:http://bit.ly/2pSl6Gr Further company coverage:
* Says regulatory solvency ii coverage ratio 152 percent at December 2016, and 123 percent at December 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)