BRIEF-Bajaj Finance allots NCDs worth up to 2.50 bln rupees
* Says allotted NCDs worth up to 2.50 billion rupees Source text:http://bit.ly/2pSl6Gr Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Allerthal Werke AG :
* H1 loss of 99 thousand euros (loss $110,860.20)(1.990 million euros net income in H1, 2015)
* Earnings target for 2016, appear at the time of reporting still achievable
* Earnings target for 2016 to reconnect with the positive earnings trend of recent years and to pay interest on the shareholders' equity 31.12.2015 in 2016 with an above-average yield still reachable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says allotted NCDs worth up to 2.50 billion rupees Source text:http://bit.ly/2pSl6Gr Further company coverage:
* Says regulatory solvency ii coverage ratio 152 percent at December 2016, and 123 percent at December 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)