Aug 2 Ixonos Oyj :

* Starts co-operational negotiations with its personnel in Finland

* Negotiations concern whole personnel in Finland, excluding Kemi and oulu Offices

* Goal of negotiations is to adjust personnel costs primarily through temporary measures in order to align them with market demand

* Sees negotiations to result in temporary lay-offs for a up to 90 days for part of personnel and in job terminations for a up to 9 persons. Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)