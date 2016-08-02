BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Accuray Inc
* Retires remaining 3.75 percent convertible debt
* Says 2016 notes were settled on August 1 for $37.3 million, which included $36.6 million in principal and $0.7 million in accrued interest
* Says settled remaining principal amount and accrued interest thereon of 3.75 percent convertible senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.