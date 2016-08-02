Aug 2 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

* Announces 10th acquisition of real property interests from sponsor, Landmark Dividend Llc

* Says deal valued at $24.4 million

* Partnership is acquiring assets with borrowings under its existing revolving credit facility and available cash

* Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to partnership's distributable cash flow

* Terms of acquisition were approved by board of directors of general partner of partnership