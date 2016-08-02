BRIEF-AMMB Holdings announces resignation of Mandy Jean Simpson as chief financial officer
* Jamie Ling will assume the role of group chief financial officer with effect from 1 June 2017
Aug 2 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP
* Announces 10th acquisition of real property interests from sponsor, Landmark Dividend Llc
* Says deal valued at $24.4 million
* Partnership is acquiring assets with borrowings under its existing revolving credit facility and available cash
* Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to partnership's distributable cash flow
* Terms of acquisition were approved by board of directors of general partner of partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Red-chips and private enterprises (P-chips) will be added to the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index