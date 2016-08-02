BRIEF-AMMB Holdings announces resignation of Mandy Jean Simpson as chief financial officer
* Jamie Ling will assume the role of group chief financial officer with effect from 1 June 2017
Aug 2 Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc
* Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Increases its quarterly dividend from $0.09 to $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Says Red-chips and private enterprises (P-chips) will be added to the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index