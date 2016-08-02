BRIEF-Tye Soon says qtrly group turnover increased by 6.8%
* Qtrly group turnover increased by 6.8% in comparison with corresponding period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 2 William Hill Plc
* William hill acquires grand parade
* Deal for 13.6 mln stg in cash and shares
* Currently anticipated that admission of new shares to trading will occur at 8.00 am on friday, 5 august
* Under terms of acquisition and as partial consideration, William Hill will issue 495,048 new ordinary shares of 10p each to grand parade Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly group turnover increased by 6.8% in comparison with corresponding period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.