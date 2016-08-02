BRIEF-AMMB Holdings announces resignation of Mandy Jean Simpson as chief financial officer
* Jamie Ling will assume the role of group chief financial officer with effect from 1 June 2017
Aug 2 Stifel Financial Corp :
* Former New York governor David Paterson joins Stifel in New York City
* Says Red-chips and private enterprises (P-chips) will be added to the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index