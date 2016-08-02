BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Acco Brands Corp :
* Q2 earnings per share $0.57
* Sees FY 2016 sales up in low single digits
* Q2 sales rose 4 percent to $410.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $390.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.80 to $0.84
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $1.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.