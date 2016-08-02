BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Aug 2 Intermap Technologies Corp :
* Michael Hoehn has been elected as chairman of audit committee
* John Curlander has resigned as a director of company effective July 29, 2016
* Intermap announces board changes
Patrick A. Blott has been elected chairman of board
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.