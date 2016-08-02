BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Aug 2 Spin Master Corp :
* Purchase price includes up to US$8.5 million payable over 4 years based on Swimways' sales growth
* Spin Master Corp says transaction was financed through spin master's existing credit facility
* Purchase price for transaction will be satisfied by US$85 million in cash on closing, less an escrow for possible adjustments
* Spin master corp says purchase price for transaction will be satisfied by US$85 million in cash on closing
* Spin Master Corp says Swimways will operate as a stand -alone subsidiary within Spin Master group
* Announces acquisition of Swimways Corporation and establishment of outdoor business segment
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.