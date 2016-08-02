Aug 2 Welltower Inc :

* Vintage Senior Living will continue to operate its communities until purchase has been completed

* To acquire a portfolio of properties operated by vintage senior living for a purchase price of $1.15 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)