Aug 2 Quattro Exploration And Production Ltd

* Quattro signs letter of intent to sell oil and natural gas properties in western Canada for $24,250,000

* Intends to apply proceeds from sale to a combination of liabilities

* Upon closing of sale, sees average production will be about 1,200 barrels per day on an annualized basis in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)