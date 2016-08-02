BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Aug 2 Quattro Exploration And Production Ltd
* Quattro signs letter of intent to sell oil and natural gas properties in western Canada for $24,250,000
* Intends to apply proceeds from sale to a combination of liabilities
* Upon closing of sale, sees average production will be about 1,200 barrels per day on an annualized basis in 2016
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.