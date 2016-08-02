BRIEF-AMMB Holdings announces resignation of Mandy Jean Simpson as chief financial officer
* Jamie Ling will assume the role of group chief financial officer with effect from 1 June 2017
Aug 2 International Energy Insurance Co Plc :
* Quarter ended March 2016 net premium income of 722.7 million naira versus 1.37 billion naira year ago
* Quarter ended March 2016 loss before taxation of 52.5 million naira versus profit of 789.1 million naira year ago Source : bit.ly/2arw5Km Further company coverage:
* Says Red-chips and private enterprises (P-chips) will be added to the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index