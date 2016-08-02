Aug 2 Och-ziff Capital Management Group Llc :

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $145.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ziff capital - och-ziff recorded an additional $214.3 million reserve accrual in 2016 q2 in connection with its ongoing fcpa investigation

* Ziff Capital Management Group llc - qtrly total revenues $152.6 million versus $321.4 million

* Ziff capital management group llc - qtrly distributable earnings was $0.35 per adjusted class a share

* Ziff Capital Management Group llc - qtrly gaap net loss allocated to class a shareholders was $0.44 per diluted class a share

* Ziff Capital Management Group llc - assets under management totaled $42.0 billion as of june 30, 2016, declining 12% year-over-year