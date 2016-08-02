BRIEF-AMMB Holdings announces resignation of Mandy Jean Simpson as chief financial officer
* Jamie Ling will assume the role of group chief financial officer with effect from 1 June 2017
Aug 2 Och-ziff Capital Management Group Llc :
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $145.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ziff capital - och-ziff recorded an additional $214.3 million reserve accrual in 2016 q2 in connection with its ongoing fcpa investigation
* Ziff Capital Management Group llc - qtrly total revenues $152.6 million versus $321.4 million
* Ziff capital management group llc - qtrly distributable earnings was $0.35 per adjusted class a share
* Ziff Capital Management Group llc - qtrly gaap net loss allocated to class a shareholders was $0.44 per diluted class a share
* Ziff Capital Management Group llc - assets under management totaled $42.0 billion as of june 30, 2016, declining 12% year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Red-chips and private enterprises (P-chips) will be added to the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index