BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Sabre Corp
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.37 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.25
* Q2 revenue rose 19.5 percent to $845.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $849.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "We now expect full-year revenue to be toward lower end of our guidance range, or closer to 14.5 percent"
* Year adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS to be near midpoint of guidance ranges
* "Looking over balance of year, macro environment has deteriorated somewhat, which will impact bookings growth in back half of year"
* Sees FY Adjusted EPS In The Range Of $1.40 to $1.47
* Sees FY revenue $3,390 million to $3,430 million
* Adjusting our expectations for 2016 free cash flow to approaching $375 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.46, revenue view $3.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source (bit.ly/2ap2vY0) Further company coverage:
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.