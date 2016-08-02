Aug 2 Sabre Corp

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.37 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.25

* Q2 revenue rose 19.5 percent to $845.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $849.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "We now expect full-year revenue to be toward lower end of our guidance range, or closer to 14.5 percent"

* Year adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS to be near midpoint of guidance ranges

* "Looking over balance of year, macro environment has deteriorated somewhat, which will impact bookings growth in back half of year"

* Sees FY Adjusted EPS In The Range Of $1.40 to $1.47

* Sees FY revenue $3,390 million to $3,430 million

* Adjusting our expectations for 2016 free cash flow to approaching $375 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.46, revenue view $3.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S