BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q
Aug 2 Cartesian Inc
* Entered invoice discounting agreement with rbs invoice finance limited for its europe, middle east, africa (emea) accounts receivable
* Under terms of agreement, cartesian can assign to rbs certain eligible accounts receivable up to a maximum funding level of £3.0 million
Under terms of agreement, cartesian can assign to rbs certain eligible accounts receivable up to a maximum funding level of £3.0 million. At time of purchase, rbs will make initial payment of no more than 50% of purchased account
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.