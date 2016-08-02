Aug 2 Reti Telematiche Italiane SpA :

* H1 revenue 24.6 million euros ($27.54 million) versus 19.7 million euros a year ago

* H1 net profit 1.3 million euros versus 2.2 million euros a year ago

* Expects FY 2016 turnover between 44 million euros and 46 million euros

* Expects FY 2016 EBITDA between 11 million euros and 12 million euros

* Expects FY 2016 EBITDA between 11 million euros and 12 million euros

* Sees FY 2016 results to be positioned at least on the high end of the guidance range