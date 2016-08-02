Aug 2 Magellan Midstream Partners LP sees net income per limited partner unit for third

* Q2 non-gaap net income per unit $0.82 excluding items

* Reaffirms its 2016 DCF guidance of $910 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarter of 80 cents

* Qtrly refined products operating margin was $177.3 million, an increase of $29.1 million

* Remains committed to its goal of increasing annual cash distributions by 10% for 2016 and at least 8 percent for 2017

* Including actual results so far this year, net income per limited partner unit is estimated to be $3.45 for 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue $519 million versus $498.4 million

* Q2 revenue view $519.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)