BRIEF-Shenwan Hongyuan cuts share issue size to 12 bln yuan
* Says it cuts share issue size to 12.0 billion yuan ($1.74 billion) from 19.0 billion yuan previously
Aug 2 Sabanci Holding :
* Says after media reports, Board of Directors did not take any decisions regarding a plan for sales of CarrefourSA shares to company's French partner Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it cuts share issue size to 12.0 billion yuan ($1.74 billion) from 19.0 billion yuan previously
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday: