BRIEF-Shenwan Hongyuan cuts share issue size to 12 bln yuan
* Says it cuts share issue size to 12.0 billion yuan ($1.74 billion) from 19.0 billion yuan previously
Aug 2 Medley Management Inc
* Medley management announces public offering of medley llc notes due 2026
* Medley llc intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay portion of outstanding indebtedness under medley llc's term loan
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday: