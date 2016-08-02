BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Vonage Holdings Corp :
* Vonage announces strong second quarter 2016 results, driven by Vonage business GAAP revenues of $86 million, a 75% year-over-year increase
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $226.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly consumer customer churn improved to 2.1%, down from 2.2% in year ago quarter
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.00
* Q2 revenue $234 million versus $222 million
* Q2 vonage business revenue churn was 1.4%, compared to 1.3% in year ago quarter
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
