BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Alaska Air Group Inc
* July load factor decreased 1.4 points to 86.7 percent
* July revenue passengers up 4.0 percent
* July available seat miles 3,916 million versus 3,573 million
* Alaska air group reports july 2016 operational results
* Alaska airlines - mainline reported 7.8 percent increase in traffic on 9.4 percent increase in capacity compared to july 2015
* On a combined basis, air group reported 7.8 percent increase in traffic on 9.6 percent increase in capacity compared to july 2015
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.