BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 The Semiconductor Industry Association:
* Global sales for June 2016 reached $26.4 billion, up 1.1 pct over last month's total of $26.1 billion, but down 5.8 pct June 2015
* Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached $79.1 billion during Q2 2016, up 1 pct over previous quarter & down 5.8 pct from Q2 2015
* Global semiconductor sales remain behind pace from last year, due largely to global economic uncertainty & sluggish demand
* Sales into Japan & China have been a bright spot midway through 2016; a modest rebound in sales is projected in H2 2016 Source text for Eikon:
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.