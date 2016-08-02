Aug 2 Choice Hotels International Inc

* Choice hotels international reports a 10% increase in second quarter diluted earnings per share

* Q2 earnings per share $0.68

* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share at least $0.78

* Q2 revenue rose 4 percent to $241.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 domestic revpar increases 4.3%

* Revpar is expected to increase between 3.5% and 4.0% for q3 and range between 3.5% and 4.0% for full-year 2016

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.71

* During the three and six months ended june 30, 2016, co recorded an executive termination benefit charge of about $2.2 million

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.38 to $2.43

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $245.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)