* BD announces results of early tenders and amendments to exchange offers
Aug 2 P&G Co
* On conf call- should be getting back to market growth rates by fiscal year's end
* Exec- "we need to be growing at or slightly ahead of markets in which we are operating in and we fully intend to do that"
* Exec- expecting increases in advertising spend this year versus last, probably in the mid-single-digit range
* On conf call- strengthening selling resources and programs for baby center stores and e-commerce
* On conf call- increasing investments to drive awareness and trial of Pampers among new moms
* On conf call- in FY2017 will relaunch product lines in several categories, implement a new go to market program across retailers and distributors in China
* Exec- see China sequentially improving
* Q1 revenue $281,000