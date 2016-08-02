BRIEF-Shenwan Hongyuan cuts share issue size to 12 bln yuan
* Says it cuts share issue size to 12.0 billion yuan ($1.74 billion) from 19.0 billion yuan previously
Aug 2 Amgen Inc Reports 8.9 Pct Passive Stake In Advaxis Inc As Of August 1
* Sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says it cuts share issue size to 12.0 billion yuan ($1.74 billion) from 19.0 billion yuan previously
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday: