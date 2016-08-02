BRIEF-CP Lotus Corp expects to record HY profit
* Expected to record a profit for six months ending 30 june 2017
Aug 2 FCA US LLC:
* Reported July U.S. sales of 180,727 units, up 0.3 percent compared with sales in July 2015 (180,124 units) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 19 India's mobile phone customer base rose 0.51 percent, or a net 5.98 million, in March to reach 1.17 billion, data released by the country's telecoms regulator showed on Friday. Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of March 31. COMPANY CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) Bharti Airtel 3 273.6 Vodafone India