BRIEF-CP Lotus Corp expects to record HY profit
* Expected to record a profit for six months ending 30 june 2017
Aug 2 Pieno Zvaigzdes AB :
* H1 preliminary unaudited sales 72.8 million euros ($81.64 million), down 12 percent versus year ago
* H1 loss 1.4 million euros ($1.57 million) versus loss 500,000 euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Expected to record a profit for six months ending 30 june 2017
May 19 India's mobile phone customer base rose 0.51 percent, or a net 5.98 million, in March to reach 1.17 billion, data released by the country's telecoms regulator showed on Friday. Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of March 31. COMPANY CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) Bharti Airtel 3 273.6 Vodafone India