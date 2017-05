Aug 2 IMS SA :

* Plans to further raise its stake in Mood Factory Sp. z o.o. to 86.4 percent from currently held 38.8 percent

* Total price for stake in Mood Factory to amount to 687,800 zlotys ($178,269.66)