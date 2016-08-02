BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces results of early tenders and amendments to exchange offers
* BD announces results of early tenders and amendments to exchange offers
Aug 2 S&P Global Ratings:
* Alphabet Inc.'s proposed senior unsecured notes are assigned 'AA' issue rating Source - (bit.ly/2as1SdZ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* BD announces results of early tenders and amendments to exchange offers
* Q1 revenue $281,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: