Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
Aug 2 Moody's:
* Sterling and euro money fund assets to increase post-brexit; U.S. prime funds see surge in outflows ahead of regulatory reform
* Expects that due to uncertainty surrounding the regulatory reform, U.S. Fund managers will continue to conservatively manage portfolios Source text for Eikon:
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
May 19 Gemdale Properties and Investment Corp Ltd: