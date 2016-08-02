Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Aug 2 Molson Coors
* Company says it will now spend $220 million in capital expenditure in 2016 from $300 million forecast earlier, in a conference call
* Company says alcohol prohibition in Indian state of Bihar expected to present a headwind for international business for foreseeable future
* Forex translation at current exchange rate to be headwind of about $13 million to underlying pretax results in 2H 2016, most of impact in Europe
* In Canada, sales to retailers volume down 0.1 percent , sales volume declined 0.8 percent in Q2 offset by favorable timing of the Canada day holiday this year -conf call
* Company says "We now expect 2016 MillerCoors cost per hectoliter to decrease at a low single-digit rate versus prior year
* Company says "We now expect our international cost per hectoliter to increase at a double-digit rate for 2016"
* Company says "Following close of pending MillerCoors deal, we are looking forward to bringing Miller brands back into Canada portfolio" Further company coverage:
May 19 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc lowered its full-year revenue forecast on Friday to reflect a delay in the launch of its generic asthma drug amid pricing pressures in the United States, sending its shares down to a three-year low.