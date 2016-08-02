Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
Aug 2 Perrigo Company PLC
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.145 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
May 19 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc lowered its full-year revenue forecast on Friday to reflect a delay in the launch of its generic asthma drug amid pricing pressures in the United States, sending its shares down to a three-year low.