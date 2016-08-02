Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
Aug 2 Allergan PLC
* Allergan PLC completes divestiture of Global Generics Business to Teva Pharmaceuticals
* Company to provide updated guidance as part of Q2 2016 earnings
* Plans to commence its previously announced share repurchase program of up to $10 billion of company's common stock in coming days
* Company expects to execute an initial $5 billion in open market repurchases over remainder of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
May 19 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc lowered its full-year revenue forecast on Friday to reflect a delay in the launch of its generic asthma drug amid pricing pressures in the United States, sending its shares down to a three-year low.