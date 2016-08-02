Aug 2 Allergan PLC

* Allergan PLC completes divestiture of Global Generics Business to Teva Pharmaceuticals

* Company to provide updated guidance as part of Q2 2016 earnings

* Plans to commence its previously announced share repurchase program of up to $10 billion of company's common stock in coming days

* Company expects to execute an initial $5 billion in open market repurchases over remainder of 2016