Aug 2 Nikkei:

* Isuzu Motors' group operating profit likely fell 20 pct on the year to 38 billion yen for the April-June quarter - Nikkei

* Isuzu Motors' sales apparently fell 10 pct to around 430 billion yen for the April-June quarter - Nikkei

* Isuzu Motors likely will maintain its full-year forecast - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2asnuXX)