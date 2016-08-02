BRIEF-Shanghai Pret Composites' unit plans subsidiary in Germany
* Says unit plans to invest 10 million euros ($11.16 million)to set up subsidiary PRET Europe GmbH in Germany
Aug 2 Nikkei:
* Isuzu Motors' group operating profit likely fell 20 pct on the year to 38 billion yen for the April-June quarter - Nikkei
* Isuzu Motors' sales apparently fell 10 pct to around 430 billion yen for the April-June quarter - Nikkei
* Isuzu Motors likely will maintain its full-year forecast - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2asnuXX)
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 45.1 million rupees versus profit 91.3 million rupees year ago