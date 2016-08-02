Aug 2 Mitsui Fudosan:

* Mitsui Fudosan apparently logged group operating profit of just over 46 billion yen for the three months through June, 10% lower than year earlier - Nikkei

* Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd sees operating profit increasing 9% to a 220 billion yen for the full year ending March 2017 -Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2aGiAtg) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)