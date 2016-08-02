Aug 2 S&P on Republic of Congo -
* Republic of Congo foreign currency ratings lowered to
'SD/D' after missed payment on U.S. dollar notes
* Foreign currency sovereign credit ratings will remain at
'SD/D' until Congo cures payment default on notes
* Rating signals view that Republic of Congo faces balanced
risks, specifically on its local currency debt
* Potential disruptions to interest, principal payments on
external debt not likely to erode ability to service debt
issued in local currency
Source: bit.ly/2aNyDIg