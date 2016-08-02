Aug 2 S&P on Republic of Congo -

* Republic of Congo foreign currency ratings lowered to 'SD/D' after missed payment on U.S. dollar notes

* Foreign currency sovereign credit ratings will remain at 'SD/D' until Congo cures payment default on notes

* Rating signals view that Republic of Congo faces balanced risks, specifically on its local currency debt

* Potential disruptions to interest, principal payments on external debt not likely to erode ability to service debt issued in local currency Source: bit.ly/2aNyDIg